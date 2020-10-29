St. Louis woman fatally shot man, set fire at his home, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, arson and armed criminal action in the June killing of a man found dead in a burning Walnut Park East home.
Prosecutors say Tatyana S. Smiley, 27, of the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue, fatally shot 72-year-old Charles Watkins on June 28 and then set fire to his home using gasoline.
Watkins' body was found about 5:20 a.m. following the fire at the home in the 4900 block of Thrush Avenue, authorities said. Witnesses told police that before seeing smoke billowing from the home, they saw an explosion. Charges say investigators found a gasoline can in the kitchen.
"Soot patterns and an examination of the victim proved that he was deceased prior to the fire being started," Detective Michael Herzberg wrote in a probable cause statement.
Paramedics found Smiley nearby with severe burns, charges say. She went to a hospital for treatment and said she had been in the home's basement "where she had been set on fire using gasoline." Police searched her vehicle and found a debit card belonging to Watkins and the top of a gasoline can for the same type found in Watkins' home.
Smiley was ordered held without bail. She did not yet have a lawyer, according to court records. She has previously served probation from charges in St. Louis for drug possession, unlawful use of a weapon, stealing and assault.
