St. Louis woman fled scene after running over and killing pedestrian on sidewalk, charges say

ST. LOUIS — City prosecutors have charged a St. Louis woman in a fatal hit-and-run crash last month.

Chernell L. Dabney, 35, of the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue, was charged Dec. 29 with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a man.

The 12:15 p.m. crash on Dec. 11 near Martin Luther King Drive and Deer Street fatally injured a man identified in court documents as Darrell Ransom, authorities said. Police have not identified Ransom or provided his age. An online obituary for Ransom said he was 46.

Police said Dabney was heading east on Martin Luther King then drove a Toyota Sienna into the westbound lanes onto the sidewalk, hitting a building and the man.

A witness who called 911 saw Dabney climb from the driver side window of a Toyota Sienna that had struck the man, charges said. Police found Dabney walking two blocks from the crash scene; she told officers she had fallen asleep before the crash. Ransom died at the crash scene.