St. Louis woman found dead in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was found lying dead in the street Saturday in a residential East St. Louis neighborhood. 

Illinois State Police said the woman, Harriett K. Childers, 49, was found just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue.

No other details were immediately available. 

