St. Louis woman found dead in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was found lying dead in the street Saturday in a residential East St. Louis neighborhood.
Illinois State Police said the woman, Harriett K. Childers, 49, was found just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue.
No other details were immediately available.
Katie Kull
Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.
