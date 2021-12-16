St. Louis woman found shot to death was out on bail in her own murder case

ST. LOUIS — Police say they have arrested a 50-year-old woman and are seeking charges against her in the shooting death Tuesday of a St. Louis woman who was out on bail in her own murder case.
Tatyana Smiley, 28, of the 1400 block of Semple Street, was found shot to death about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a building in the same block in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
The Post-Dispatch was withholding the suspect's identity because charges had not been filed as of Thursday afternoon.
Smiley was out on bail and awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, arson and armed criminal action. She was accused of fatally shooting 72-year-old Charles Watkins on June 28, 2020, and then setting fire to his home using gasoline.
Watkins' body was found after a fire at a home in the 4900 block of Thrush Avenue, authorities said. Witnesses told police they saw an explosion and smoke billowing from the home, and that investigators found a gasoline can in the kitchen.
In a Oct. 28 court hearing, prosecutors sought to revoke Smiley's bail after her electronic monitoring device reported several house arrest violations and expired batteries.
The court's pretrial release coordinator told Circuit Judge Clinton Wright at the hearing that battery problems are common with such devices but that Smiley often failed to provide advance notice when leaving her home.
Wright denied the motion to revoke bail.
Smiley's lawyer could not be reached Thursday.
According to television news reports, firefighters began an arson investigation after responding late Tuesday night to a fire in the Semple Avenue home where Smiley's body was found earlier. A fire department spokesman could not be reached Thursday.
Police gave no indication whether Smiley's homicide was linked to Watkins' death last year.