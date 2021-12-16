St. Louis woman found shot to death was out on bail in her own murder case

Watkins' body was found after a fire at a home in the 4900 block of Thrush Avenue, authorities said. Witnesses told police they saw an explosion and smoke billowing from the home, and that investigators found a gasoline can in the kitchen.

In a Oct. 28 court hearing, prosecutors sought to revoke Smiley's bail after her electronic monitoring device reported several house arrest violations and expired batteries.

The court's pretrial release coordinator told Circuit Judge Clinton Wright at the hearing that battery problems are common with such devices but that Smiley often failed to provide advance notice when leaving her home.

Wright denied the motion to revoke bail.

Smiley's lawyer could not be reached Thursday.

According to television news reports, firefighters began an arson investigation after responding late Tuesday night to a fire in the Semple Avenue home where Smiley's body was found earlier. A fire department spokesman could not be reached Thursday.

Police gave no indication whether Smiley's homicide was linked to Watkins' death last year.

