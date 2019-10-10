ST. LOUIS — The mother of an 8-month-old who died last year from fentanyl and morphine exposure was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison.
Samantha Poppleton, 29, received a 7-year prison term from Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer. Poppelton pleaded guilty in August to a reduced count of child endangerment in the death of her daughter, Aurora Poppleton-Hasenfratz.
Poppleton and the baby’s father, Robert Hasenfratz, 53, were charged last year with stiffer counts of child endangerment resulting in death. Hasenfratz also was charged with illegal gun possession.
Aurora was found dead about 4 a.m. on May 14, 2018, at their home in the 3900 block of Alexander Street, in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood. At the time, police called the child’s death a “suspicious sudden death.”
The baby had fentanyl and morphine in her system when she died. Charges said Hasenfratz told police Poppleton had used heroin in the child’s room the previous day and that he had stored drugs and drug paraphernalia near the baby’s toys and where she slept.
Poppleton was charged because she was aware her boyfriend had stored drugs and paraphernalia in the baby’s room, authorities said.
Defense lawyer Nathan Arunski said Thursday that Poppleton "recognizes this is a tragic situation."
"This provides some closure," he said. "She’s ready to move on. She’s been in jail 14 months, and I think she mourns the death of her daughter every day."
Hasenfratz’s case is set for trial in January.