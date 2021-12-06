St. Louis woman gets 12-year prison term in deadly shooting

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after she pleaded guilty in a 2018 killing.

Tamieko N. Dixon, 48, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter — reduced from first-degree murder — armed criminal action and child endangerment in the May 2, 2018, fatal shooting of Noah Conner.

Conner, 22, was shot multiple times in the 3700 block of South Compton Avenue near Chippewa Street, police said.

Circuit Judge James Sullivan accepted Dixon's pleas and sentenced her to prison.

Charges said Dixon shot Conner several times while riding in the back seat of a vehicle. Police said a 1-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time.

Dixon's lawyer could not be reached.

