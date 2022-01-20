 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis woman gets 15 years for fatal carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A woman from St. Louis admitted her role in the  carjacking that killed photographer James "Anthony" Sapone in 2019 and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Keombra Auray James pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of aiding a fatal carjacking. She admitted trying to get into Sapone's 2013 Ford Escape while Sapone was struggling with another carjacker, Demario R. Hunter.

James "Anthony" Sapone

James Anthony Sapone. Photo courtesy of Frankie Sapone-Henderson

James also struggled with Sapone's fiancée, who successfully fought her off after Hunter shot Sapone. After the shooting, James and Hunter fled to a waiting vehicle being driven by James' cousin, Surrayah Hill, James' plea agreement says. Hill and Hunter had recruited James to help them rob people, the plea says.

Sapone died at a hospital.

Hunter, of East St. Louis, was sentenced last month to 25 years in prison. Hill's trial on carjacking and gun charges is scheduled for Jan. 31.

Demario Hunter

Mugshot of Demario Hunter, charged in federal court with aiding and abetting in an attempted carjacking resulting in death, and three weapon charges.
