St. Louis woman gets 15 years for fatal carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A woman from St. Louis admitted her role in the carjacking that killed photographer James "Anthony" Sapone in 2019 and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Keombra Auray James pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of aiding a fatal carjacking. She admitted trying to get into Sapone's 2013 Ford Escape while Sapone was struggling with another carjacker, Demario R. Hunter.

James also struggled with Sapone's fiancée, who successfully fought her off after Hunter shot Sapone. After the shooting, James and Hunter fled to a waiting vehicle being driven by James' cousin, Surrayah Hill, James' plea agreement says. Hill and Hunter had recruited James to help them rob people, the plea says.

Sapone died at a hospital.

Hunter, of East St. Louis, was sentenced last month to 25 years in prison. Hill's trial on carjacking and gun charges is scheduled for Jan. 31.

