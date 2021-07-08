St. Louis woman gets 2 years for helping nephew steal $50,000

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for helping her nephew steal $50,000 in a bid to skip town after the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy in 2019.

Shamekia Jackson and her nephew, Malik Ross, hatched a plan to steal the money from Ross' employer, Garda World Cash Logistics. On Aug. 13, 2019, Ross dropped a bag containing $50,000 from the armored car he was driving and Jackson picked it up off the street in her own car.

Ross had told Jackson that he needed to get out of town because he believed he'd shot Xavier Usanga the day before, police have said. They then split the money.

Ross has never been charged in connection with Xavier's death and his lawyer disputed the link at his sentencing in March, but a judge found him likely to be responsible for the death. Ross is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy and stealing charges.

Jackson, who was 35 when the money was stolen, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony conspiracy charge. There was no mention of Xavier during that hearing.

Xavier was playing in the back yard of a house in the 3500 block of North 14th Street when he was hit by gunfire. Police and federal prosecutors say an agitated and paranoid Ross fired 14 shots at two teenagers that he encountered in the street.

