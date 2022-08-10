St. Louis woman gets prison time for helping torch 7-Eleven in 2020 protest

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman will serve more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a downtown 7-Eleven on fire during protests in 2020.

Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to conspiracy to commit arson. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced her to 27 months on Tuesday.

Authorities said she poured lighter fluid at the 7-Eleven near 17th and Pine Streets and tried to ignite debris during protests after the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The store burned to the ground after another man, Justin Cannamore, set a fire in a store aisle. He is serving a three-year prison term.