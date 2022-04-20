St. Louis woman gets probation after buying fake vaccination cards from China

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a notary from St. Louis to probation after she admitted ordering 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards from China.
Morgan Webb, 23, was indicted in November after federal agents intercepted the cards, labeled on a shipping manifest as "THANK YOU CARDS" and stamped with a fake insignia and seal of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a DHL shipping hub in Kentucky.
The cards were then delivered to Webb's apartment on Washington Avenue. None was sold or distributed, prosecutors said.
Webb's attorney, Diane Dragan, told the judge Wednesday her client had, like so many others, consumed disinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and had made decisions she regretted.
"I would never want to be in another situation like this," Webb told the court.
Webb pleaded guilty in federal court in January, and both sides agreed to recommend probation in the case.
Magistrate Judge Noelle C. Collins then sentenced Webb to 18 months of probation.
