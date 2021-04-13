St. Louis woman given 15-year term for striking, killing boyfriend with car

Akins’ sentencing was postponed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her former public defender has said manslaughter was the more appropriate charge because of a fight between Akins and Robertson and a history of abuse between the couple.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Akins’ friends and relatives defended her character, saying Akins has had several abusive relationships.

An assistant prosecutor asked for an 18-year sentence and reminded the judge that Robertson died in a ditch along Natural Bridge Road and that he left behind a 1-year-old daughter.

