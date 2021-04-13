St. Louis woman given 15-year term for striking, killing boyfriend with car

CLAYTON — A St. Louis woman received a 15-year prison term Tuesday for striking and killing her boyfriend with her car after an argument in February 2018.
St. Louis County Circuit Judge Stanley Wallach gave Tesia Akins, 33, 15 years for second-degree murder and a concurrent term of three years for armed criminal action. A jury in January 2020 found Akins guilty of those charges in the death of her boyfriend, Jerome A. Robertson.
Robertson, 35, of the 400 block of Lancashire Road in the Glasgow Village area, was killed Feb. 11, 2018, authorities said.
Police said Akins and Robertson were arguing before Akins struck him with her vehicle in the 10300 block of Natural Bridge Road near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The jury that found Akins guilty recommended 15 years for the murder conviction and three years for armed criminal action.
Akins’ sentencing was postponed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Her former public defender has said manslaughter was the more appropriate charge because of a fight between Akins and Robertson and a history of abuse between the couple.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Akins’ friends and relatives defended her character, saying Akins has had several abusive relationships.
An assistant prosecutor asked for an 18-year sentence and reminded the judge that Robertson died in a ditch along Natural Bridge Road and that he left behind a 1-year-old daughter.