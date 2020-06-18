You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis woman hid clothes of boyfriend charged in homicide, police say
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged Thursday with evidence tampering after police say she hid clothes worn by her boyfriend who is accused in a June 7 homicide.

April A. O'Neal, 50, of the 2800 block of Belt Avenue, is facing the tampering charge.

Police say O'Neal, days after the fatal shooting of Robert Wilkes, concealed clothing worn by her boyfriend, Antwoine Bozeman.

Bozeman, 46, also of the 2800 block of Belt Avenue, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. 

Police about 4 p.m. on June 7 responded to a shooting call at the Newstead Supermarket and Grill in the 2900 block of North Newstead Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. 

There they found Wilkes, 39, of the 4400 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene. 

O'Neal was held without bail.

