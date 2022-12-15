St. Louis woman killed assisted living roommate by pouring hot grease on her, charges say

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 66-year-old woman with killing her roommate at an assisted living facility by pouring hot oil on her.

Oliveri Jones, who lived at the Smiley Manor, 5415 Thekla Avenue, is facing second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges in the death of Doren Davis, 63.

Police responded to the assisted living facility on March 7 and were informed by Davis that her roommate, Jones, had poured hot liquid on her. Davis was taken to the hospital and died roughly a month later, police said.

Jones also confirmed to investigators that she poured hot grease on her roommate, according to a probable cause statement.

Jones has multiple previous felony convictions.

In 1984, she was sentenced to five years in prison for first-degree assault that occurred in St. Louis County. In 2007 and 2014, she also faced prison time for endangering an inmate or corrections worker at the women's prison in Audrain County.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Jones held without bond in the St. Louis jail. An attorney was not yet listed for Jones in court documents.