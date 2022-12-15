 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis woman killed assisted living roommate by pouring hot grease on her, charges say

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 66-year-old woman with killing her roommate at an assisted living facility by pouring hot oil on her. 

Oliveri Jones, who lived at the Smiley Manor, 5415 Thekla Avenue, is facing second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges in the death of Doren Davis, 63

Police responded to the assisted living facility on March 7 and were informed by Davis that her roommate, Jones, had poured hot liquid on her. Davis was taken to the hospital and died roughly a month later, police said. 

Jones also confirmed to investigators that she poured hot grease on her roommate, according to a probable cause statement. 

People are also reading…

Jones has multiple previous felony convictions. 

In 1984, she was sentenced to five years in prison for first-degree assault that occurred in St. Louis County. In 2007 and 2014, she also faced prison time for endangering an inmate or corrections worker at the women's prison in Audrain County. 

A judge on Tuesday ordered Jones held without bond in the St. Louis jail. An attorney was not yet listed for Jones in court documents. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News