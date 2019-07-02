ST. LOUIS — A woman must repay the $148,504 in Social Security survivor benefits that she received while her child was living with someone else, a judge said Monday.
Kimberly S. Nash, 46, claimed that she was living with her child from 2010 to 2016 when that child was actually living first with Nash's parents in southeast Missouri, then with an aunt in Minnesota, Nash's plea says.
The child's father died, triggering the benefits, Nash's plea says.
Nash pleaded guilty in April to two counts of embezzlement of Social Security benefit payments. On Monday, she was sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to the nearly three months she'd already served in jail and was ordered to repay the money.