ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis woman pleaded guilty Monday to helping dump a woman's corpse in 2017.

Joni Janis, 39, admitted to charges abandonment of a corpse and drug possession. Her husband, Timothy Janis, 42, was sentenced in July to two years of probation after pleading guilty in the case.

Joni Janis

Joni Janis, of St. Louis, was charged with abandoning a corpse after police say a diary she kept detailed how she and two others moved a dead woman from Janis' home to a car and left her on the side of a highway.

Prosecutors say the couple dumped the body of Kierstin Whitcher, 26, of Waterloo in February 2017. Court records say Whitcher died of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Timothy Janis

Timothy Janis was sentenced to two years in prison for helping dump a woman's dead body in 2018.

Joni Janis was charged after police found her diary detailing how she and two others loaded Whitcher's body into a car and dumped it on a street in St. Louis during the week of Mardi Gras of that year. She wrote that police forced their way into her and her husband's home in the 8000 block of Morganford Road at gunpoint. The police search was prompted by the discovery of a man passed out in a car in front of her home, she wrote.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 8 before Circuit Judge Thom C. Clark II.

Her lawyer could not immediately be reached Monday.

