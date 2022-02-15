St. Louis woman stole more than $10,000 from Dellwood's federal grant account, charges say

DELLWOOD — A St. Louis woman was charged Tuesday with stealing more than $10,000 from a Dellwood checking account the city was using to distribute federal grant money toward home improvements.

Mesha Sykes, 40, of the 5900 block of Minerva Avenue in St. Louis, was charged with one felony count of identity theft.

Charges and a Dellwood city official said an audit uncovered more than $10,000 of missing money from a city account used toward home improvements to Dellwood residents. The account held funds from a $500,000 federal housing grant.

The city found unauthorized payments toward credit card and cellphone accounts between Jan. 9 and 17, authorities said. Payments were made to accounts either in Sykes' name or shared jointly with her husband.

Sykes' husband was paid from the account for doing work at homes in Dellwood but he denied any involvement in the scheme, charges said. Sykes admitted using the city's routing and account numbers but wouldn't say how she obtained them.

Dellwood City Administrator Segun Babalola said Sykes is not a Dellwood employee. He said the city has recovered more than $7,000 of the $10,300 in misspent money.

A judge set Sykes' bail at $25,000. Sykes couldn't be reached Tuesday.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.