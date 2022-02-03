St. Louis woman used fraudulent deed to steal house

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman on Thursday admitted using a fraudulent deed, including the forged signature of a woman who died in 2011, to take ownership of a house.

Under the terms of Thursday's plea agreement, prosecutors and a lawyers for Mercedes Primus will recommend two years of probation at her June 7 sentencing.

On July 20, 2020, Primus used a quit claim deed to get a single-family home in the 4500 block of Harris Avenue, in the O'Fallon neighborhood.

The deed was fraudulent, as it used the signature of the listed owner of the house, "V.H.," who died in 2011, Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane said. It also used the signature and seal of a notary who did not actually witness or sign the document, Lane said.

Primus, now 39, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in August on two counts of identity theft. She pleaded guilty by Zoom Thursday to one of the charges.

The house, built in 1910, had been owned by Versie L. Henderson, city records show.

The assessor's office listing for the home now contains a warning in all caps: "DO NOT CHANGE OWNER," with a note saying staff should be alerted to any transfer of the property.

