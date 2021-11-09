 Skip to main content
St. Louis woman was speeding without headlights when she struck and killed pedestrian, charges say
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was speeding with no headlights when she struck and killed a pedestrian in April, according to charges filed Monday.

Lavern Brown, 25, of the 4000 block of Olive Street, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter. According to the police and charging documents, Brown was driving a Toyota Camry west on Delmar Boulevard about 8:20 p.m. April 21 when she struck and killed Phillip Newbill, a pedestrian. Charges said Brown had no headlights on and was going 43 mph in a 30 mph zone when she hit Newbill.

Police said Newbill, 68, lived in the 5400 block of Bartmer Avenue in St. Louis.

Charges said Newbill was crossing within a crosswalk at Lake Avenue. Newbill, whose age and address were not available, died at a hospital.

According to an online obituary for Newbill, he was an employee of the St. Louis Public Library for decades, married for 45 years and a father of five.

A judge ordered Brown held without bail; she did not yet have a lawyer.

