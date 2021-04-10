St. Louis woman who swiped investigator's gun and held up bank charged with stealing another gun

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman who went to prison for holding up a bank in 2018 while on probation for fentanyl possession and stealing an investigator's gun faces new charges of swiping a woman's purse that contained a 9 mm pistol.
Latoca Lashai Davis, 31, of the 4300 block of Dryden Court, was charged Friday with two counts of felony stealing, theft of a gun, illegal gun possession and fraudulent use of a debit card.
Charges say on April 1 Davis took a woman's purse from the Ink Doctors Tattoo Studio at 8245 North Broadway. The woman reported her purse held items including a Visa debit card and a 9 mm handgun.
Employees of the shop gave police Davis' name. The next day, the victim reported someone using her Visa card at a Walgreens. Police obtained Walgreens surveillance video that showed Davis — wearing the same clothes she had on at the tattoo shop — buying Visa gift cards using the woman's debit card within an hour of Davis leaving the tattoo shop.
After serving Davis with a search warrant at her home Thursday and finding the victim's gun, an insurance card and purse, officers arrested her.
Davis in 2019 was sentenced to four years in prison after a judge found her guilty of stealing from a U.S. Bank at 3515 North Kingshighway. Charges said she gave a teller a note that said “This is a stick up” and was given a $1,100 bundle of cash.
The year before, Davis received probation after pleading guilty to stealing and drug possession. Police found fentanyl in her car during a December 2017 traffic stop. She also admitted stealing a Sig Sauer semiautomatic pistol from a bag in an investigator’s office at 1520 Market Street.
That theft took place July 27, 2017, when Davis had gone there to lodge an undisclosed complaint against police with the city’s Civilian Oversight Board.
A judge ordered Davis held without bail. She did not yet have a lawyer in her latest case.