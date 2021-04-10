St. Louis woman who swiped investigator's gun and held up bank charged with stealing another gun

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman who went to prison for holding up a bank in 2018 while on probation for fentanyl possession and stealing an investigator's gun faces new charges of swiping a woman's purse that contained a 9 mm pistol.

Latoca Lashai Davis, 31, of the 4300 block of Dryden Court, was charged Friday with two counts of felony stealing, theft of a gun, illegal gun possession and fraudulent use of a debit card.

Charges say on April 1 Davis took a woman's purse from the Ink Doctors Tattoo Studio at 8245 North Broadway. The woman reported her purse held items including a Visa debit card and a 9 mm handgun.

Employees of the shop gave police Davis' name. The next day, the victim reported someone using her Visa card at a Walgreens. Police obtained Walgreens surveillance video that showed Davis — wearing the same clothes she had on at the tattoo shop — buying Visa gift cards using the woman's debit card within an hour of Davis leaving the tattoo shop.