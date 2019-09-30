ST. LOUIS — The city's new youth soccer league is on hold after parents reported seeing men carrying guns at Fox Park Saturday while kids were playing.
Between 9 and 10 a.m. while 4- and 5-year-olds were playing soccer, parents called police to report four men "approaching the field," with at least two carrying assault-style or other types of guns. The men left before police arrived, according to an email to parents from city recreation officials.
The SouthSide Rec Soccer League's games and practices have been canceled this week at Marquette Park, McKinley Field and Fox Park, the email said.
The city is working with police to determine how they can provide a presence at future games, the email said.
Alderman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, said she was notified that the league will be postponed "for awhile."
The league for elementary school-aged children started Sept. 14 in a partnership among New Dimensions Soccer, DeSales Community Development and Dutchtown South Community Corporation.
Registration for the program costs $10 and includes shin guards, socks and a T-shirt.
