ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Zoo reported on Wednesday that a bear temporarily broke out of its enclosure this week outside of normal operating hours, but was recaptured.

The male Andean bear named Ben was discovered outside of his habitat around 8 a.m. on Tuesday and recaptured before 10 a.m. when the zoo opened, according to its Instagram page.

The zoo is still investigating how the bear escaped, but staff believe he meddled with a steel mesh screen to break free.

A number of strange events at Dallas' zoo have recently sparked national interest, including the theft of two monkeys by a 24-year-old man who is now facing charges.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.