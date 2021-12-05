St. Louis Zoo says gun rights activist should pay its legal bills

The zoo argued that courts may award attorney's fees in "special circumstances" because the zoo's "visiting public benefited by being protected while on zoo property from the damages and intimidation associated with firearms."

Smith's lawyer responded in court filings that Smith believed he was within his Second Amendment right to carry a gun into the Zoo, that no special circumstances existed preventing him from doing so and that the zoo could have been represented by the Missouri attorney general's office instead of a private lawyer.

"'Special circumstances' contemplates something more than advocating a position the court finds wrong," Hogan wrote on behalf of Smith.

The judge has yet to rule on the attorney fees. Hogan said Smith will appeal if he loses.

"It's asinine," Hogan said. "First of all, they lost the first case, so they don't get attorney's fees for losing. They don't get to bring a case, lose and then expect someone to pay."

Zoo spokesman Billy Brennan stressed that the zoo is not anti-gun and that if visitors unaware of the policy do bring guns, the zoo's security will store the weapons securely during their visit.

"The last thing we want is for them to go an lock up their weapon in a vehicle and we also don't want them to not be able to enjoy the zoo," Brennan said.

