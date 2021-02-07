St. Peters man accused of raping teen in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from St. Peters has been accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Samuel Anson, 40, of the 3800 block of Jaq Mar Drive, on Feb. 2 with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation for an October incident.

Anson told police that he had been drinking, but it "probably happened because he remembered waking up naked in her bedroom," charging documents say.

Anson is being held in jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond. No lawyer is listed for him in online court documents.

