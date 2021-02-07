 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Peters man accused of raping teen in St. Louis County
0 comments

St. Peters man accused of raping teen in St. Louis County

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from St. Peters has been accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in St. Louis County.

Samuel Anson

Jail photo of Samuel Anson.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Samuel Anson, 40, of the 3800 block of Jaq Mar Drive, on Feb. 2 with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation for an October incident.

Anson told police that he had been drinking, but it "probably happened because he remembered waking up naked in her bedroom," charging documents say.

Anson is being held in jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond. No lawyer is listed for him in online court documents.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports