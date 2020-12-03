St. Peters man charged with molesting three girls; police suspect more victims

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Peters man is facing multiple counts of sexually abusing at least three girls between the ages of nine and 16.

Robert A. Ross, 50, of the 3000 block of Valley Ridge Drive, was charged Wednesday with eight sex crimes including statutory sodomy, child molestation and statutory rape.

Charging documents say a girl told police that in 2005, when she was 11 years old, Ross entered her bedroom and had sexual contact with her. Two years later, she told authorities, Ross raped her.

Another girl told police that Ross had sexual contact wit her when she was between the ages of 9 and 14 and recalled sexual abuse from Ross while at a sleepover at Ross' St. Louis County home, court documents say.

A third girl told police Ross sexually abused her in 1998 during a sleepover at Ross home, charges say. The abuse happened at at least three different addresses in north St. Louis County.

Police said in a probable cause statement that "there are multiple other allegations of sexual abuse against minors involving" Ross, who currently lives with a minor child.

Ross faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, if convicted.

A judge set Ross' bail at $300,000 cash. Ross did not yet have a lawyer.

