St. Peters man charged with molesting three girls worked as school security officer

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Friday with man's work history

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Peters man is facing multiple counts of sexually abusing at least three girls between the ages of nine and 16.

Robert A. Ross, 50, of the 3000 block of Valley Ridge Drive, was charged Wednesday with eight sex crimes including statutory sodomy, child molestation and statutory rape.

St. Louis County police said Ross worked as a security/safety officer at St. Louis Public Schools from 2003-2006. The schools included Northwest Middle School, Vashon High School and Cleveland ROTC Naval High School. Police said Ross also worked at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home from August 2007 to April 2008.

Charging documents say a girl told police that in 2005, when she was 11 years old, Ross entered her bedroom and had sexual contact with her. Two years later, she told authorities, Ross raped her.

Another girl told police that Ross had sexual contact wit her when she was between the ages of 9 and 14 and recalled sexual abuse from Ross while at a sleepover at Ross' St. Louis County home, court documents say.