St. Peters man dies after car hits utility pole in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from St. Peters died after his car hit a utility pole Sunday night along Highway B in St. Charles County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Adam J. Paris, 22, was driving a 2003 Saturn Ion west on Highway B. The car ran off the side of the road east of Highway C and hit a utility pole, the patrol said.

Paris, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene about 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

