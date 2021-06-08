St. Peters man dies after car hits utility pole in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from St. Peters died after his car hit a utility pole Sunday night along Highway B in St. Charles County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Adam J. Paris, 22, was driving a 2003 Saturn Ion west on Highway B. The car ran off the side of the road east of Highway C and hit a utility pole, the patrol said.
Paris, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene about 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.