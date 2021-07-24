St. Peters man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Bystanders tried to save a St. Peters man Friday afternoon as he struggled in the water at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

Medley was returning to a dock in the Anderson Hollow Cove about 3:45 p.m. when he went under, the patrol reported. He came up, grabbed a ladder on the dock and then his head went under again. Bystanders pulled him up onto the dock and began CPR. He was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m.