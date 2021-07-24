 Skip to main content
St. Peters man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
breaking

St. Peters man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Bystanders tried to save a St. Peters man Friday afternoon as he struggled in the water at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported. 

The victim was identified as Gary H. Medley, 69.

Medley was returning to a dock in the Anderson Hollow Cove about 3:45 p.m. when he went under, the patrol reported. He came up, grabbed a ladder on the dock and then his head went under again. Bystanders pulled him up onto the dock and began CPR. He was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m.

