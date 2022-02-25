St. Peters man facing child rape charges out on bond

A St. Peters man facing charges of child rape was released from jail on a $250,000 bail.

Blake A. Harris was charged Feb. 9 with three counts of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person younger than 14 years old.

According to court records, he was arrested shortly thereafter and on Feb. 14 he pleaded not guilty to all three charges. At the same hearing, he was denied a change in his bond amount.

Records also indicate a judge modified his bond Wednesday to allow his release with 10% of his bail being posted by a bail bondsman.

While out on bond, Harris will be electronically monitored and not allowed to make contact with the alleged victims or possess guns.

He’s scheduled for status hearing March 8.

