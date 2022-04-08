St. Peters man gets 21 months for groping nurse on flight

ATLANTA — A man from St. Peters has been sentenced to one year and nine months in prison for groping a nurse on a flight to Atlanta, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Scott Russell Granden, 36, was flying from St. Louis to Atlanta in March 2021, and was sitting in the middle seat of the aircraft, next to an exhausted emergency nurse, prosecutors said. The nurse awoke from a nap to find Granden's hand on her thigh, removed it, and tried to go back to sleep, they said. But Granden put his hand back on her thigh, moved it toward her groin and tried to kiss her, prosecutors said. The nurse warned Granden to stop touching her, but he slapped her on the buttocks when she stood up so he could go to the restroom, they said.

A flight attendant moved Granden, who was arrested by Atlanta police when the Southwest Airlines flight landed. Granden used "vile racial epithets" against a Black police officer, a homophobic slur against a white officer and a racist slur against an FBI agent, prosecutors said. They said Granden has had "encounters" with law enforcement since he was 17, including convictions for drugs, assault and driving while intoxicated, and has also been arrested three times for domestic assault.

Granden pleaded guilty in September to abusive sexual contact aboard an aircraft.

“Reports of sexual assaults on aircraft are increasing and we want the public to know that these assaults are federal crimes with severe consequences,” said Philip Wislar, acting head of the FBI's Atlanta office.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.