St. Peters man gets probation in drunken driving crash that killed girlfriend

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Peters man was sentenced to probation Monday in a drunken driving crash that killed his girlfriend in 2018.

Matthew D. Hutson, 26, of the first block of South Joyce Ellen Way, was given 5 years' probation in a crash Sept. 22, 2018, that killed Marie Kendrick.

Kendrick, 26, of St. Louis, was ejected from a car shortly after 4 a.m. on Highway C north of Silvers Road, authorities said. She was pronounced dead about an hour later. Neither Hutson nor Kendrick was wearing a seat belt.

Hutson, the driver, was more than twice the legal limit of .08% to drive when he crashed a pickup truck into a ditch, a prosecutor said Monday. Hutson pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of DWI exceeding .18% resulting in death. He apologized in court Monday.

His sentence includes 6 months of house arrest, a prohibition from entering bars or businesses that primarily sell alcohol, an ignition lock on his car and 100 hours of community service.