St. Peters man gets probation in drunken driving crash that killed girlfriend

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Peters man was sentenced to probation Monday in a drunken driving crash that killed his girlfriend in 2018.
Matthew D. Hutson, 26, of the first block of South Joyce Ellen Way, was given 5 years' probation in a crash Sept. 22, 2018, that killed Marie Kendrick.
Kendrick, 26, of St. Louis, was ejected from a car shortly after 4 a.m. on Highway C north of Silvers Road, authorities said. She was pronounced dead about an hour later. Neither Hutson nor Kendrick was wearing a seat belt.
Hutson, the driver, was more than twice the legal limit of .08% to drive when he crashed a pickup truck into a ditch, a prosecutor said Monday. Hutson pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of DWI exceeding .18% resulting in death. He apologized in court Monday.
His sentence includes 6 months of house arrest, a prohibition from entering bars or businesses that primarily sell alcohol, an ignition lock on his car and 100 hours of community service.
Kendrick's parents, Barb and Larry Kendrick, told a St. Charles County judge Monday that they considered Hutson part of their family and asked that he not serve prison time.
"We seek compassion and mercy to Hutson's family," Larry Kendrick said.