St. Peters man identified as pedestrian fatally struck in Troy, Mo.

TROY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified a St. Peters man as the the pedestrian fatally hit by an SUV in Troy on Thursday morning.
Dennis S. Lee, 60, was in a crosswalk around 7 a.m. when a driver going east on Cherry Blossom Road struck him.
The patrol's Cpl. Juston Wheetley said the driver who struck Lee stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
Lee was taken to Mercy Hospital Lincoln.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
