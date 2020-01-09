You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Peters man identified as pedestrian fatally struck in Troy, Mo.
0 comments

St. Peters man identified as pedestrian fatally struck in Troy, Mo.

Support local journalism for 99¢

TROY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified a St. Peters man as the the pedestrian fatally hit by an SUV in Troy on Thursday morning. 

Dennis S. Lee, 60, was in a crosswalk around 7 a.m. when a driver going east on Cherry Blossom Road struck him. 

The patrol's Cpl. Juston Wheetley said the driver who struck Lee stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Lee was taken to Mercy Hospital Lincoln. 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports