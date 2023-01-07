St. Peters man sentenced for downloading, sharing child pornography

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge sentenced a St. Peters man Friday to 4.5 years in prison for downloading and sharing child pornography on social media.

Eric S. Crews, 38, also was ordered on supervised release for the remainder of his life after his release from prison.

Crews used social media, including Kik Messenger, Viber, WhatsApp and TamTam, to send and receive child pornography.

When Crews uploaded 14 files containing child sexual abuse material to Kik Messenger on Nov. 11, 2020 and shared them with at least one other Kik user, it triggered an alert to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Crews’ plea agreement.

After a court-approved search of Crews’ home by St. Charles County police on June 15, 2021, investigators found at least 5,400 images and 610 videos containing child pornography on Crews’ Apple iPhone.

Crews pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in October to a charge of possession of child pornography.

The St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force and the FBI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the case. U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel sentenced Crews.