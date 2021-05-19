St. Peters man who had explosives targeting Black Lives Matter protesters gets probation

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Peters man has been given probation after pleading guilty to charges that he assembled homemade grenades and other explosives meant to target protesters, the Black Lives Matter movement and others.

St. Charles County Circuit Judge Deborah Alessi suspended a seven-year sentence for Cameron M. Swoboda, 26, gave him credit for jail time served and placed him on probation for five years, court documents say. Conditions of probation included mental health treatment, no possession of guns and that he consent to any law enforcement request to search for weapons and explosives. Swoboda pleaded guilty May 12 to three felony counts of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon.

Last year, authorities seized explosive materials and emptied-out shotgun shells from Swoboda's apartment in O’Fallon, Missouri, as well as six altered grenades, a claymore-style mine created with a 3D printer and enhanced with BBs, and the makings of two pipe bombs found in a hiding spot along a rural road north of O’Fallon.