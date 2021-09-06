St. Peters woman charged with slitting throat of 6-year-old boy

ST. CHARLES — A St. Peters woman is facing charges after police say she slit the throat of 6-year-old boy.

Natalia L. Jacquemin, 46, of the 900 block of Windstream Drive, was charged Aug. 28 with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Jacquemin called St. Charles police about 11:20 p.m. Aug. 27 to report having killed a 6-year-old boy, charges said.

"I slit his throat," she said, according to court documents. "I tried getting him away from his dad. I slit his neck. … I did it."

Jacquemin told a responding officer that "I just wanted him to rest in peace."

The boy survived but he suffered an eight-inch laceration across the front of his neck that damaged his muscles and would require surgery, charges said.

Police did not say where in St. Charles the alleged attack occurred and did not specify Jacquemin's relationship to the child.

Police found a drop of blood on the floor of the hallway between the kitchen and the boy's bedroom, charges say. Police also found several knives and razor knife but none with blood on them.

A judge set Jacquemin's bail at $2 million cash. There was no lawyer for her listed in court documents.

