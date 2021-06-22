St. Peters woman charged with statutory rape

In a police interview, Hoffman first denied having electronic communications with the teen but later acknowledged having Snapchat conversations with him but none that could be described as "romantic," charges say. She told police she hugged the teen about five times but denied physical contact with him.

When a detective told her police would be checking surveillance at the facility or getting her DNA through a rape kit, Hoffman "began acting like she was having a mental breakdown, and began yelling that everyone hated her and she was 'not herself,'" police said in a probable cause statement.

"Hoffman advised her kids were going to hate her, and it did not matter what she said," police said in court documents. "She continued yelling and crying for several minutes before asking for an attorney and ending our interview."

Hoffman has a previous conviction of providing alcohol to minors, court documents say. There was no lawyer listed for Hofmann in court records. Bail for Hoffman was set at $25,000.

A representative at Clarendale could not be reached.

