St. Peters woman found dead one day after being reported missing

ST. PETERS — A St. Peters woman was found dead Friday afternoon one day after being reported missing.

Police said Amethyst J. Killian, 22, of the 200 block of Main Street, was found dead around noon Friday in the 100 block of North Church Street in St. Peters, just a block from her home.

Killian’s cause of death was not released by the Major Case Squad or St. Peters police, but her death has been ruled a homicide according to a news release from the Major Case Squad. St. Peters police are leading the investigation.

Family members initially reported Killian missing around 8 p.m. Thursday when she did not return home all day. On Friday, police said the discovery of Killian's personal belongings in the area led them to her body.

Anonymous tipsters can contact the Major Case Squad with information at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

