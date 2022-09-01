 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Peters woman indicted on charges of pandemic loan fraud

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury in St. Louis on Wednesday indicted a St. Peters woman on charges of pandemic loan fraud exceeding $200,000.

Trashunda M. Harrison, 36, was charged with submitting false representations on applications for pandemic relief money about payroll and income of three businesses in her name in 2020 and 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis.

Authorities said she falsely claimed to have used loan money for payroll and other business expenses but actually spent the money on shopping, dining, rent and payments to people unaffiliated with the businesses.

Harrison did not yet have a lawyer Thursday.

