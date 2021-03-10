 Skip to main content
Stabbing victim dies at north St. Louis gas station
Stabbing victim dies at north St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — A stabbing victim died inside a north St. Louis gas station early Wednesday, police said.

The 25-year-old man was found inside the BP gas station, at 5003 Natural Bridge Avenue, just before 1 a.m. He was stabbed in the torso, police said.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

Police said the suspected killer is a man, but no arrests have been made and no additional details were released about the crime.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
