Stabbing victim dies at north St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — A stabbing victim died inside a north St. Louis gas station early Wednesday, police said.
The 25-year-old man was found inside the BP gas station, at 5003 Natural Bridge Avenue, just before 1 a.m. He was stabbed in the torso, police said.
Authorities have not released the victim's name.
Police said the suspected killer is a man, but no arrests have been made and no additional details were released about the crime.
Tags
