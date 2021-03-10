Stabbing victim dies in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A stabbing victim died early Wednesday morning in St. Louis, police said.
The male victim was stabbed just before 1 a.m. near Kingshighway and Natural Bridge Avenue.
No other information about the victim was released and police didn't say if they had a suspect. Homicide detectives are investigating.
