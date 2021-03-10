 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stabbing victim dies in north St. Louis
0 comments

Stabbing victim dies in north St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A stabbing victim died early Wednesday morning in St. Louis, police said.

The male victim was stabbed just before 1 a.m. near Kingshighway and Natural Bridge Avenue.

No other information about the victim was released and police didn't say if they had a suspect. Homicide detectives are investigating.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up For Discussion: Sen. Roy Blunt forgoes 2022 reelection bid

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports