Staff member injured after teens escape cells at St. Louis juvenile detention center

ST. LOUIS — Teens trying to escape from the city's juvenile detention facility early Monday damaged windows, released other detainees from their cells and injured a 61-year-old staff member.

The staff member was sent to a hospital and treated for facial injuries, police said.

The incident is the latest in a string of escapes or attempted escapes at the facility on Enright Avenue near Vandeventer Avenue. Teens have broken windows and doors, stolen cars and injured people. In one case late last year, a 17-year-old escapee was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 70 while trying to run from police.

St. Louis' judicial circuit, which runs the facility, pledged $330,000 in building and IT upgrades, including surveillance and building reinforcements, after 10 kids escaped in three months last year. Amanda Sodomka, who leads the city's family court and oversees the detention center, said Tuesday those updates were ongoing.

"We're making progress," she said.

Police said a 17-year-old asked to use the restroom around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. The staff member opened the door, and the teen knocked him to the ground and took his keys. The 17-year-old let other people out of their cells, including a 16-year-old and 14-year-old, police said.

The detainees damaged multiple windows on the third floor of the building before they were detained, police said.

Sodomka said "multiple" teens got out of their cells, though she declined to provide specifics, saying the case was still under investigation.