UPDATED at 7:30 a.m. with end of standoff
A man suspected of firing shots inside and outside a home early Thursday in O'Fallon, Mo., was arrested after a standoff of nearly three hours.
The standoff in the first block of Alviston Court shut down streets and affected school bus pickup of students there.
By 7:30 a.m., police said they had arrested the man. It wasn't immediately clear if he surrendered or if police forced their way inside.
The incident began about 4:20 a.m. when police were called by two neighbors about a man firing shots inside and outside a home in the first block of Alviston Court, police said. Police reported no injuries.
Police were able to get the man's mother and a family dog out of the home safely. A police SWAT team arrived and tried to negotiate with the man to surrender, police said. By 7:30 a.m., he was arrested.
During the ordeal, police told people to avoid the area and stay in their homes if they lived nearby. The area includes Thornbury Crossing, which is closed between Tyndale and Dovedale drives. It is southwest of Interstate 70 and Bryan Road.
Streets in that subdivision were blocked during the police standoff, and school buses were unable to pick up children at the bus stops in those areas. Police said they worked with the Wentzville School District to help with bus pickup.