UPDATED with end of standoff
ST. LOUIS — A five-hour standoff with police ended about 3 p.m. Friday in a neighborhood in south St. Louis on Friday morning. Police said they had removed two men and a woman from an apartment without injuries.
St. Louis police and U.S. marshals had information that a fugitive suspected of first-degree murder in the state of Washington and also wanted for parole violations in Missouri was in the apartment, said Major Eric Larson of St. Louis police.
Larson said someone inside the apartment had fired several times inside the building and also once at an armored vehicle parked in the street. Police said officers fired no shots.
The incident began about 10 a.m. in a multifamily building on the south side of the 3900 block of Utah Street. That block is between South Grand Boulevard and Kingshighway.
Police cordoned off several blocks of the area in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. One man said he saw police sharpshooters on the roof of a building.
About 2:45 p.m. several officers with rifles could be seen standing behind a car parked in a driveway on the north side of Utah. About that time, three "pops" could be heard in the area, but it was unclear where the noises came from.
