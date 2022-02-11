Standoff ends with arrest of suspect in Bond County killing

UPDATED at 8:20 a.m. with suspect in custody

BOND COUNTY — An hours-long standoff ended early Friday with the arrest of one person in the shooting death of a woman in Greenville, Illinois.

Trooper Josh Korando of the Illinois State Police said officers arrested the person about 1 a.m. Friday following a standoff in the 500 block of East Main Street.

No additional details were released about the suspect, who had been holed up on Main Street after the homicide.

The woman who died has not been identified. She was shot just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and her body was found in the 600 block of East South Street, several blocks south of Greenville University.

Greenville is the county seat of Bond County, and is about a 52-mile drive northeast of St. Louis. As of 2019, its population was about 16,000 people.