DUPO — A Dupo police officer was shot and seriously injured Sunday and another person was found dead as authorities spent hours in a standoff with a gunman, police said.

The Illinois State Police said the incident began shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police dispatchers reported that a man with an AK-47-style weapon shot a Dupo officer when the officer showed up to confront him on McBride Avenue.

The man, who lives in the 700 block of McBride, then took off in the officer's squad car.

The car ended up a short distance away, in the 400 block of McBride Avenue. That is where police said a person was found shot to death inside a residence, and where officers focused on a standoff for the next several hours.

Authorities have not released any details about the person found dead. The Dupo officer was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. Police have not provided an update on the officer's condition.

Police said they thought the suspect was barricaded in a home during the hourslong standoff, which was still going on late into Sunday night. No one from the Illinois State Police has given an update, as of early Monday.

The residential neighborhood on McBride is northeast of Highway 3 and Interstate 255. It is about seven miles from St. Louis.

More than a dozen law enforcement and EMS agencies were at the scene. Residents waited in their cars, and at a nearby gas station, for word of when they could return to their homes.

Annika Merrilees and Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.