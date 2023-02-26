DUPO — A police officer was shot and another victim was found dead in Dupo Sunday afternoon, according to the Illinois State Police.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with “serious injuries.”

As of 4 p.m., the scene was still active and a suspect was believed to be barricaded in a nearby residence. Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of McBride Avenue, a residential neighborhood about 7 miles southeast of downtown St. Louis. Nearby, at least dozen police cars were visible, from multiple agencies.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.