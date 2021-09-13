Standoff near Arnold ends with arrest of alleged shooter

UPDATED at 4 p.m. with more information about incident, arrest
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police arrested a man Monday who sparked an hours-long standoff at a home near Arnold after shooting a woman in the chest.
The woman's 79-year-old grandmother got out of the house on her own, police rescued the shooting victim during negotiations with the gunman and a third woman hid during the standoff, Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell said.
The incident began at about 3:20 a.m. when deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of Adayah Lane, in unincorporated Jefferson County, for a "report of a disturbance." They then heard gunshots, Bissell said, and believing the shots to be aimed at them, backed off. No officers were hurt and police did not return fire, Bissell said.
The Sheriff’s office SWAT team and negotiators were activated around 4:00 a.m., Bissell said, and received support from a St. Louis County tactical team. The grandmother, shaken but unhurt, escaped before negotiators arrived. She also lived in the home.
At about 7:15 a.m., deputies rescued the shooting victim, a 41-year-old woman who lived in the home and had a prior romantic relationship with the shooter, Bissell said.
Negotiators had convinced the gunman she should be allowed to leave, and "police had to go in and pull her out," Bissell said. It wasn't immediately clear how far into the home officers went to rescue her.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, he said.
Negotiators and SWAT team members then tried to get the shooter to surrender peacefully, while also concealing from him that another woman was in the home, Bissell said. Just before noon, SWAT team members entered the room where the shooter was hiding and arrested him, police said. The third woman was then brought to safety unharmed, Bissell said.
The sheriff's office was not releasing the suspect's name or photo until charges are filed, officials said. Bissell said he expected that would happen Tuesday.
Police did not evacuate neighbors, but told them to stay in their homes and away from windows.