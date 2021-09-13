Standoff near Arnold ends with arrest of alleged shooter

UPDATED at 4 p.m. with more information about incident, arrest

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police arrested a man Monday who sparked an hours-long standoff at a home near Arnold after shooting a woman in the chest.

The woman's 79-year-old grandmother got out of the house on her own, police rescued the shooting victim during negotiations with the gunman and a third woman hid during the standoff, Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell said.

The incident began at about 3:20 a.m. when deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of Adayah Lane, in unincorporated Jefferson County, for a "report of a disturbance." They then heard gunshots, Bissell said, and believing the shots to be aimed at them, backed off. No officers were hurt and police did not return fire, Bissell said.

The Sheriff’s office SWAT team and negotiators were activated around 4:00 a.m., Bissell said, and received support from a St. Louis County tactical team. The grandmother, shaken but unhurt, escaped before negotiators arrived. She also lived in the home.

At about 7:15 a.m., deputies rescued the shooting victim, a 41-year-old woman who lived in the home and had a prior romantic relationship with the shooter, Bissell said.