ST. LOUIS COUNTY • Police on Thursday morning were trying to coax a man out of a North County home after he barricaded himself inside with a weapon.
Federal agents had gone to his home to arrest him Thursday when shots apparently were exchanged between the man and law enforcement officers, but police haven't divulged many details.
Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said no police officers were hurt. No information was released about the man's condition.
Granda said he didn't know how many shots were fired in the exchange.
The standoff is near the 14800 block of Frais Drive, near Vaile Avenue in an unincorporated pocket of north St. Louis County.
Granda said it all began about 8:15 a.m. Thursday when U.S. marshals came to a home to arrest the man. Granda said the man, in his early 40s, was wanted for felony drug possession and other warrants.
"Needless to say, that arrest attempt did not go well," Granda said.
Police warned on social media about the heavy police presence there and said access to some streets may be limited. The county's tactical operations team is at the standoff.
"What we want to do is resolve this through communication," Granda said. "We don't want to attempt to use any force. We want everyone to go home safe tonight, including the suspect."
No additional information was immediately released by police.
