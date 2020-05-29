State loses bid to shut down Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis

Employees at the facility said state inspectors seemed on a mission to end the operation of the Forest Park Avenue facility.

In one instance, a worker described an inspector attempting to cite Planned Parenthood for the placement of a shelf that had been approved by the state in 2018.

Dandamudi allowed Planned Parenthood’s license to remain in effect during the standoff.

Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America called the decision a "hard-fought victory."

"This is how we fight for our patients: case by case, day by day, to ensure abortion remains safe and legal across the country," McGill Johnson said. “During a worldwide pandemic, every public health care provider including Planned Parenthood should have all the resources they need to care for the complex needs of their communities, including abortion."

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, slammed DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams for pursuing the license revocation.

"Missouri’s health department director, Randall Williams made false allegations about the high-quality care we provide and the dedicated, expert medical staff who provide it — all the while failing to tackle the real public health crises ravaging the state, including the COVID-19 crisis, rising infant and maternal mortality rates and skyrocketing rates of sexually transmitted infections like syphilis," Rodriguez said.

A spokeswoman for Parson and Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.