State pays out settlement in St. Louis veterans home injury

JEFFERSON CITY — A woman who was injured while volunteering at a state-run nursing home for military veterans has won a $104,000 settlement, according to documents filed with the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

Marceline Bauer was at the St. Louis Veteran’s Home in Bellefontaine Neighbors in December 2018 when she was hit by a cart operated by a worker at the facility.

Court records show she injured her wrist when she fell after she collided with the cart, which was carrying Christmas presents for a holiday party underway at the facility.

The settlement was paid out of the state’s Legal Expense Fund, which is a taxpayer funded account used to pay for litigation against the state.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office estimated in August that the state could face as much as $444 million in expenses for the fund, based on current judgments on appeal and demands made by plaintiffs.

That amount is down from a January estimate of $455 million.