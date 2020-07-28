You are the owner of this article.
State police investigate after East St. Louis officer shoots man outside night club
State police investigate after East St. Louis officer shoots man outside night club

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis police officer shot a man outside a nightclub early Tuesday, and the Illinois State Police are investigating.

Police have not disclosed what led to the shooting -- or the condition of the man who was shot. It happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday outside Da Beno Nite Club, at 6830 State Street.

One man was shot in the shoulder, but it wasn't clear from authorities Tuesday if there was a second person shot on the back parking lot of the club.

Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings confirmed that his investigators were called in to handle the case after the shooting by an East St. Louis officer.

Police apparently chased a car from the night club and saw a man jump out of the car near 68th Street. He was spotted running north, and a police dog was brought in to help search a wooded area, authorities said. Their search focused on an area near Marybelle Avenue.

It wasn't immediately clear how the pursuit was connected to the officer-involved shooting.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Sports